Nearly one in four candidates who sat this year's HSC and equivalent examinations were dissatisfied with their results.

As a result, a total of 291,211 candidates applied for re-evaluation, covering 1,087,416 answer scripts.

They had to pay Tk 150 per script, bringing their total expenditure to more than Tk 163.1 million.

Earlier, after the results of this year's SSC and equivalent examinations were published, 1,287,926 applications were submitted for answer script re-evaluation.

SSC candidates paid more than Tk 193.1 million in fees. The combined amount for the two examinations exceeded Tk 355 million.

According to Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee data, the results of 23,145 candidates changed following re-scrutiny and re-evaluation of their HSC answer scripts. Of them, 5,548 candidates who had initially failed passed, while 1,620 others got GPA-5 for the first time.