Students spend Tk 355m on answer script re-evaluation
Nearly one in four candidates who sat this year's HSC and equivalent examinations were dissatisfied with their results.
As a result, a total of 291,211 candidates applied for re-evaluation, covering 1,087,416 answer scripts.
They had to pay Tk 150 per script, bringing their total expenditure to more than Tk 163.1 million.
Earlier, after the results of this year's SSC and equivalent examinations were published, 1,287,926 applications were submitted for answer script re-evaluation.
SSC candidates paid more than Tk 193.1 million in fees. The combined amount for the two examinations exceeded Tk 355 million.
According to Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee data, the results of 23,145 candidates changed following re-scrutiny and re-evaluation of their HSC answer scripts. Of them, 5,548 candidates who had initially failed passed, while 1,620 others got GPA-5 for the first time.
According to the original results published on 31 October, 646,685 of the 1,240,798 candidates passed, recording a pass rate of 52.12 per cent.
Answer scripts re-evaluated for the first time
Previously, re-scrutiny of answer scripts only involved checking whether marks had been added or deducted incorrectly, or whether marks for any question had been omitted. There was no scope to change marks if an examiner had awarded too few or too many marks for an answer. Re-evaluation of answer scripts was introduced for the first time with this year's SSC examinations.
The change in rules has also led to a significant increase in the number of results revised.
According to a Prothom Alo report, 4,585 candidates who had initially failed in this year's SSC examinations passed after re-evaluation, compared with 2,207 last year. Grades changed for 27,836 candidates.
Under the previous system, such errors in evaluation could not be identified through re-scrutiny.
Students pay for examiners' mistakes
The re-scrutiny fee is Tk 150 per paper. In subjects such as Bangla or English, which have two papers, candidates must apply for both papers even if they suspect an error in only one. Under the boards' rules, re-scrutiny of the answer scripts for a single subject therefore costs Tk 300.
For SSC examinations, candidates have also been charged Tk 150 per paper for both written and practical examination scripts. The fee is non-refundable, meaning candidates do not get their money back even if their results change.
Wide disparities among boards
The Mymensingh board recorded the highest rate of result changes, with 14.14 per cent of applicants seeing their results revised. The Technical Education Board followed at 13.23 per cent, while the Cumilla board recorded 11.17 per cent. The Rajshahi board had the lowest rate, at 2.47 per cent.
The Technical Education Board's figures stand out. Of its 17,440 applicants, 2,224 candidates who had initially failed passed after re-evaluation. They account for 40 per cent of all candidates who moved from fail to pass across the 11 boards.
This means that of the 23,145 candidates whose HSC results changed, the initial evaluation of their answer scripts had been incorrect. Students had to pay to have those mistakes corrected.
Asked about the large number of results changed following re-scrutiny and re-evaluation, SM Hafizur Rahman, professor at the Institute of Education and Research at Dhaka University, told Prothom Alo that the current question format, particularly creative questions, should not lead to major differences in assessment between two examiners.
Such discrepancies, he said, indicate a lack of reliability among examiners. Education boards should therefore give greater importance to training and developing reliable examiners.