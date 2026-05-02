2 English-medium schools outside Dhaka aim to provide world-class education

When people talk about English-medium schools or world-class education, institutions in Dhaka usually come to mind first.

However, times are changing. Outside the capital, a number of educational institutions are now emerging that are redefining international-standard education.

This shift is reflected in the ‘English Medium School Admission Fair 2026’, jointly organised by the British Council and Prothom Alo.com.

Alongside the online event running from 26 April to 5 May, an offline fair was held on Saturday (2 May) at the Gulshan Shooting Club in Dhaka. Several English-medium schools from across the country participated.

Among them, North West International School from Rangpur and Haileybury Bhaluka from Mymensingh particularly drew attention.