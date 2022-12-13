Primary scholarship exam date rescheduled

Directorate of Primary Education assistant director (general administration) Md Nazrul Islam confirmed Prothom Alo about rescheduled date and percentage of students taking the test.
On 28 November, the primary and mass education ministry announced it would reintroduce the primary scholarship exam from this year.
Twenty per cent of class five students will be eligible to take the test based on the results of annual examinations. The DPE has instructed schools to publish the results on 21 December.