SSC exam: Dhaka Board scraps 'silent expulsion' rule from policy
Dhaka Education Board has repealed the ''silent expulsion'' clause related to the conduct of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations.
This was announced in a notification signed by the board's Controller of Examinations Professor SM Kamal Uddin Haider today, Saturday.
The notification said, "For the information of all concerned, it is hereby notified that clause number 29 of the Secondary School Certificate Examination Conducting Policy 2026 is hereby repealed."
The board's notification mentioned that the clause will be considered repealed from the date of issuance of this notification.
Earlier, in a meeting held at the Ministry of Education on Saturday morning, Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon called this practice as contrary to the transparent process and illegal, and directed to abolish it immediately.
In view of the minister's instructions, the Dhaka Education Board issued an official notification today, Saturday.
There will be no more opportunity for ''silent expulsion'' in the upcoming SSC and equivalent examinations.
The Education Minister said in the meeting that all preparations have been made to conduct the SSC and equivalent examinations, which will start across the country on 21 April, in a fair and orderly manner.