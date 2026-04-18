SSC exam: Dhaka Board scraps 'silent expulsion' rule from policy

Dhaka Education Board has repealed the ''silent expulsion'' clause related to the conduct of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations.

This was announced in a notification signed by the board's Controller of Examinations Professor SM Kamal Uddin Haider today, Saturday.

The notification said, "For the information of all concerned, it is hereby notified that clause number 29 of the Secondary School Certificate Examination Conducting Policy 2026 is hereby repealed."