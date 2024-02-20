Primary school: Results of 2nd phase recruitment test published
The authorities have published the results of the written examination for the second phase (Khulna, Rajshahi, and Mymensingh divisions) of primary school assistant teacher recruitment test.
A total of 20,647 candidates passed the written examination. The results can be accessed and downloaded from here.
Also, it is available on the websites of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education – www.mopme.gov.bd – and the Directorate of Primary Education – www.dpe.gov.bd.
The successful candidates will also receive a message on their mobile phones.