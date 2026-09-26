IELTS: Raisa scores a perfect 9, here are her tips
Raisa Shamma studied in the Department of Applied Statistics at the University of Dhaka. She is now studying at the University of Toronto. She scored a perfect 9 in IELTS. Read about her experience and advice.
I have always believed that last-minute preparation is not enough for IELTS. While exam strategy is important, it is far more vital to build a sustained connection with the language. Each section, from listening to reading, writing and speaking has its own specific techniques. Based on my experience, I will briefly share them here.
Listening
The most significant factor in boosting my listening skills was simply making English a part of my daily routine. Since childhood, I’ve watched English programs, news, movies and other content. At first, I didn't understand everything, especially the variations in accents from different countries. I built the habit gradually.
Initially, I watched with subtitles and eventually, I challenged myself to understand without them. This habit tuned my ears to the language.
My advice for those just starting is to begin with simple content like animated films, simple stories, podcasts or news segments. It’s okay if you don't grasp every word at first. Consistency is the key. For the IELTS listening test itself, it isn't enough to just understand the language. You must be familiar with the exam format. Tests often include distractors or information intended to break your concentration like phone numbers or addresses where errors are easy to make. Mock tests are essential to get comfortable with the question patterns.
Reading
My reading comprehension improved primarily through a lifelong habit of reading. Since I was young, I read books in both Bengali and English, gradually moving from simple texts to more complex ones. The best way to expand your vocabulary is to see words in their natural habitat, in context. Memorizing definitions rarely sticks but understanding how a word functions within a sentence or story makes it unforgettable. Many try to memorize lists of words before the test, but in my experience, a consistent reading habit makes vocabulary growth feel effortless.
My strategy for the reading test was to first scan the passage to grasp the main theme, then highlight key names, numbers or specific data points. Reading the entire passage over and over is a waste of time. It is much more efficient to build a mental map first and then hunt for specific answers. Ultimately, reading isn’t just for IELTS. It sharpens your analytical power and your ability to articulate your own thoughts.
Writing
Many find the IELTS writing section daunting because knowing English is not enough. You have to organize and express your thoughts coherently. Here again, the habit of writing from a young age served me well. I made it a practice to summarize what I read, jot down new words and write out my own thoughts. Those small exercises paid off.
A strong foundation in grammar is non-negotiable. You must have a clear grasp of sentence structure, tenses and subject-verb agreement. Many believe that using complex or obscure words makes for a better essay but that isn't true at all. Clarity, logic and flow are far more important. You need the skill to construct complex sentences. Learning how to synthesize separate small sentences into a beautiful, cohesive thought is a key skill. In the writing task, don’t just report the data. Explain the meaning behind it. If you are given a graph or chart, don’t just list the numbers, analyze the trends and explain the "why" behind the changes.
Speaking
My biggest piece of advice for speaking is to start talking without the fear of making mistakes. Many can understand and write English well but lose confidence the moment they have to speak.
I have tried to speak in English since I was young. I used to listen to those around me who were fluent, observing how they built sentences and how they pronounced the words. The most effective way to improve is through regular conversation. Speaking with friends in English and trying to express your thoughts aloud is incredibly helpful.
In the IELTS speaking test, relying on memorized answers rarely works because it is meant to be a natural conversation. You must express your own experiences, preferences, opinions and thoughts authentically. The test often covers common themes like where you live, what you like, what you read or what you watch.
Instead of memorizing responses, practice speaking from your own life experiences. I believe becoming a good speaker requires more than just learning English. You have to be a good listener, have a broad knowledge base and practice expressing your thoughts clearly.
Ultimately, IELTS taught me that no skill is built overnight. Small habits, regular practice and a genuine interest in learning are what lead to major success.