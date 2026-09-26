IELTS: Raisa scores a perfect 9, here are her tips

The most significant factor in boosting my listening skills was simply making English a part of my daily routine. Since childhood, I’ve watched English programs, news, movies and other content. At first, I didn't understand everything, especially the variations in accents from different countries. I built the habit gradually.

Initially, I watched with subtitles and eventually, I challenged myself to understand without them. This habit tuned my ears to the language.

My advice for those just starting is to begin with simple content like animated films, simple stories, podcasts or news segments. It’s okay if you don't grasp every word at first. Consistency is the key. For the IELTS listening test itself, it isn't enough to just understand the language. You must be familiar with the exam format. Tests often include distractors or information intended to break your concentration like phone numbers or addresses where errors are easy to make. Mock tests are essential to get comfortable with the question patterns.