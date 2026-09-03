Dutch-Bangla Bank offers Tk 2500 monthly scholarships to selected SSC passed students
Dutch-Bangla Bank has long been providing scholarships to academically meritorious and financially disadvantaged students studying at higher secondary, undergraduate and postgraduate levels at various educational institutions across the country.
Continuing this initiative, the bank will provide scholarships to students who passed the 2026 SSC and equivalent examinations.
The scholarship will support students pursuing higher secondary education. Applications can be submitted until 4 September 2026.
Eligibility for the scholarship
Students who passed the SSC or equivalent examination with a GPA 5, excluding the fourth subject, from schools or educational institutions located within city corporation areas will be eligible for the scholarship.
Similarly, students from schools or educational institutions in district towns must also have a GPA 5. However, students who passed from educational institutions in rural and underdeveloped areas must have a minimum GPA of 4.83.
Dutch-Bangla Bank has also set several specific conditions for the scholarship. Students who receive scholarships from any source other than government scholarships will not be considered eligible for this scholarship.
In addition, the bank has allocated 90 per cent of the total scholarships for students who passed from educational institutions located in rural and underdeveloped areas. The bank said 50 per cent of the total scholarships will be awarded to female students.
Scholarship benefits
Under the scholarship programme, students will receive financial support for two years at the HSC level. Each student will receive Tk 2,500 per month.
In addition, the bank will provide an annual grant of Tk 2,500 for educational materials and Tk 1,000 per year for clothing.
Eligible and interested students must apply online. Applicants must visit Dutch-Bangla Bank's designated scholarship website app.dutchbanglabank.com/DBBLScholarship to submit their applications. They must attach scanned copies of a passport-size colour photograph of themselves, passport-size colour photographs of their father and mother, and the mark sheet and testimonial of the SSC or equivalent examination.
Important application dates
The deadline for applications is 4 September 2026.
The list of candidates selected in the preliminary stage will be published on the website on 22 September 2026.
Students selected in the preliminary stage must collect the “Primary Selection Letter” from Dutch-Bangla Bank's website and appear at any branch of the bank or mobile banking office with a printed copy of the letter and the prescribed instructions, along with all necessary documents, for verification. This process will continue from 23 September to 13 October 2026.
The bank will announce the final results through its designated website. However, it will not accept applications submitted in person, by post or by courier.