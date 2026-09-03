Dutch-Bangla Bank offers Tk 2500 monthly scholarships to selected SSC passed students

Students who passed the SSC or equivalent examination with a GPA 5, excluding the fourth subject, from schools or educational institutions located within city corporation areas will be eligible for the scholarship.

Similarly, students from schools or educational institutions in district towns must also have a GPA 5. However, students who passed from educational institutions in rural and underdeveloped areas must have a minimum GPA of 4.83.

Dutch-Bangla Bank has also set several specific conditions for the scholarship. Students who receive scholarships from any source other than government scholarships will not be considered eligible for this scholarship.

In addition, the bank has allocated 90 per cent of the total scholarships for students who passed from educational institutions located in rural and underdeveloped areas. The bank said 50 per cent of the total scholarships will be awarded to female students.