No way out of major problems without search for truth, freedom to question: Oxford Vice Chancellor

Oxford University Vice-Chancellor Irene Tracey said that the world today has an urgent need for educated women. Without educated women, no sector—be it the economy, culture, or political stability—can truly succeed. Depriving women of the right to education causes society to lose enormous potential.

The Oxford vice chancellor made the remarks joining the 12th Convocation of the Asian University for women. Irene Tracey addressed several issues including women rights, climate change, diseases, discrimination, artificial intelligence, disinformation and false information.

Convocation speaker Vice-Chancellor Irene Tracey said that a just society cannot be built without an independent and autonomous university. She added that without the pursuit of truth and the freedom to question, major problems such as climate change and inequality cannot be solved.

The convocation was held today, Saturday, at the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View in Chattogram city. A total of 253 students received their certificates, while seven distinguished individuals were awarded honorary degrees for their contributions in various fields.

Addressing the students receiving the convocation, Oxford University vice chancellor Irene Tracey said, ““Dear students, when you look back, you will see that this degree is the foundation of your future life. You have not only acquired subject-based knowledge, but also learned how to learn and how to distinguish between truth and falsehood—skills that are essential in this age of fake news, misinformation and artificial intelligence,” she said.