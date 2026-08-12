SSC results: Twin siblings in Chandpur school get GPA-5 in science group
Twin siblings Ahad Khan and Lamia Akter have both secured GPA-5 in this year’s SSC examination in Matlab South upazila of Chandpur.
They achieved the result in the science group from Alhaj Toffazzal Hossain Dhali High School in the upazila.
Ahad and Lamia are the children of businessman Helal Uddin Khan and homemaker Farzana Akter of Panchgachhia village in the upazila.
Relatives and teachers and students of the school are happy with the success of the twin siblings.
Ahad and Lamia studied in the same section of the same school. They said they are happy to have secured GPA-5 together in the SSC examination this year. They expressed gratitude to their teachers and parents for their success. They want to become doctors in the future.
Ahad and Lamia’s father, Md Helal Uddin Khan, said his two children were born together, grew up together and sat for the SSC examination together. The whole family is happy that both of them secured GPA-5. He sought everyone’s prayers for his children.
Assistant teacher Rabiul Islam said the school was happy that the twin students had secured GPA-5. This year, 99 students from the school took part in the SSC examination. Of them, 75 passed and eight secured GPA-5. The pass rate was 75.75 per cent.
Besides Ahad and Lamia, another pair of twin siblings, Kaushik Ghosh and Supti Ghosh, also secured GPA-5 in this year’s SSC examination in the same upazila. They took part in the examination from KFT Collegiate School in the upazila.