SSC results: Twin siblings in Chandpur school get GPA-5 in science group

Twin siblings Ahad Khan and Lamia Akter have both secured GPA-5 in this year’s SSC examination in Matlab South upazila of Chandpur.

They achieved the result in the science group from Alhaj Toffazzal Hossain Dhali High School in the upazila.

Ahad and Lamia are the children of businessman Helal Uddin Khan and homemaker Farzana Akter of Panchgachhia village in the upazila.

Relatives and teachers and students of the school are happy with the success of the twin siblings.