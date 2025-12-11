School admissions lottery today, here’s how to check the results

The digital lottery for student admission to government and private secondary schools for the 2026 academic year will be held today, Thursday, 11 December 2025. The lottery event will start at 10:00 am at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital. For students selected in the lottery, the admission committee will convene a meeting and follow the proper procedures to complete their admission. Relevant individuals have been informed of this through official letters, which also outline the process for viewing the lottery results.

Yesterday, Tuesday, a letter from the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) stated that for the 2026 academic year, student admissions from grades one to nine in all government and private secondary schools across the country—including those in metropolitan areas, district headquarters upazilas, and other upazila centres—will be conducted through a digital lottery. The central digital lottery for all these schools will be held next Thursday at 10:00 am at the International Mother Language Institute, Segunbagicha, Dhaka-1000.