Tackling the difficulties in learning during COVID-19

Following the IB curriculum, the school teaches its students how to connect every experience to the ten attributes of the IB Learner Profile. The global pandemic has shown us how interconnected the world is and that we are all better if understand and celebrate our common humanity and work towards mutual well-being. The Primary-Years Programme (PYP) and Middle-Year Programme (MYP) are designed to help students connect to and construct an understanding of the ever-changing world and prepare them to solve the problems of the future for which there are no easy answers.

ISD celebrated several milestones during the last spring’s emergency school closure. MYP students in grades 6-10 attended a Virtual Book Fair, 5th-grade students conducted a virtual PYP Exhibition, and we joyfully celebrated the class of 2020 in a graduation in an online ceremony. Throughout the summer holiday, a series of webinars focused on coping with the pandemic and promoting a healthy lifestyle were offered to ISD and Delhi Public School (DPS) parents.

As the ISD community prepares to begin the school year online on 13 September, the faculty and administration have been working diligently to prepare the best possible online programme, learning from the successes and struggles of the emergency school closure last spring. To conduct and participate in effective online learning, teachers, and students are engaged in learning new digital tools and platforms that support interactivity and engagement. ISD utilises the Google Suite, Managebac, and Seesaw to conduct online classes and deliver the high-quality curriculum necessary for students to be successful in their International Baccalaureate (IB) coursework.