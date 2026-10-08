Primary teacher: Clinton ranks second, but receives no appointment letter

“I am a Bangladeshi citizen and have a national identity (NID) card. I did not get the job simply because I do not have a permanent address. Yet I ranked second on the merit list. My merit was not taken into consideration; instead, I was denied an appointment letter solely because I do not have a permanent address. I applied to be given the job on humanitarian grounds, but the authorities did not accept my application,” said Clinton Saha, who lives in the Choumuhani area of Chattogram city

Clinton Saha passed both the written and viva voce examinations for the recruitment of assistant teachers at government primary schools and ranked second in the thana-based merit list.

He was also recommended for appointment. However, he was not appointed because of complications regarding his permanent address during the final verification.