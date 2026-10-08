Home lost to river erosion
Primary teacher: Clinton ranks second, but receives no appointment letter
“I am a Bangladeshi citizen and have a national identity (NID) card. I did not get the job simply because I do not have a permanent address. Yet I ranked second on the merit list. My merit was not taken into consideration; instead, I was denied an appointment letter solely because I do not have a permanent address. I applied to be given the job on humanitarian grounds, but the authorities did not accept my application,” said Clinton Saha, who lives in the Choumuhani area of Chattogram city
Clinton Saha passed both the written and viva voce examinations for the recruitment of assistant teachers at government primary schools and ranked second in the thana-based merit list.
He was also recommended for appointment. However, he was not appointed because of complications regarding his permanent address during the final verification.
Clinton Saha said his family had long been victims of river erosion and displacement. Their homes and shops had been washed away by river erosion about seven times. The house they later owned was also sold many years ago. As a result, they have been living in the city for about 21 years. They currently do not have their own permanent homestead.
Last Tuesday, Clinton Saha went to the office of the Chattogram district primary education officer to submit an application. However, as the district primary education officer was not at the office that day, his application was not accepted.
He said over the phone that he had requested an official at the office to accept the application, but the official was unwilling to do so.
According to sources at the Chattogram District Primary Education Office, the recruitment list published in March this year contained the names of 12 people for the Double Mooring Education Thana.
Clinton's name was 10th on the list. The number ‘2’ was written in the merit-ranking column beside his name. At the time, five people were given appointment letters. Six more were given appointment letters in September. Clinton was the only one who did not receive an appointment letter.
Everything was lost to river erosion
Clinton Saha's ancestral home is in Hatia upazila of Noakhali. His father had a business and shop there. Their permanent address was also there. However, when Clinton was very young, they had to move to Chattogram in 2005 because of river erosion. Their home was washed away by the river about seven times. After moving to Chattogram, his father started a retail business selling vegetables and fruits.
Clinton said he is the youngest of three sisters and one brother. His two elder sisters are married. His younger sister has also completed higher education. At present, he lives with his parents and one sister as members of the same family. As his father is elderly and ill, he has to bear a large portion of the family's expenses. He supported his own education by tutoring.
After moving to Chattogram in 2005, Clinton Saha's family rented a house in the Moghaltuli area under Double Mooring police station in the city.
He grew up there. In 2014, he passed his Secondary School Certificate examination from Pathantuli City Corporation Boys' High School and later passed higher secondary from Dewanhat City Corporation College.
He completed his bachelor's and master's degrees in physics from Chattogram College.
Clinton Saha said, “During the verification, I explained that we had a house before, but it was washed away by river erosion. I also showed the deeds of the land that we had. Later, I provided the address of my maternal grandfather's house in Sandwip. But during the next round of verification, I was again asked about my permanent address. I explained the same thing then as well. Even after that, I was not given the job.”
Saying that he has lost interest in sitting for job examinations, Clinton Saha said, “I am now afraid of sitting for any job examination. I feel that even if I pass the written examination, what will I say if they ask about my permanent address during the viva? This is why I no longer feel interested in taking any examination. I am currently mentally devastated.”
‘We cannot disclose the reason; it is confidential’
According to sources at the district primary education office, 24 people were dropped from a list of 551 candidates for the recruitment of assistant teachers at government primary schools because they did not submit the required documents. Appointment letters were issued to 525 of the remaining 527 candidates. However, the education office did not disclose why it was unable to issue appointment letters to two people. One of them is Clinton Saha.
District Primary Education Officer Firoz Ahmed said, “We are not authorised to disclose the reason. It is confidential. We have issued the appointment letters according to the instructions given to us. Twenty-four people did not submit the documents. And appointment letters were not issued to two people. There is actually nothing more to say beyond this.”
However, talking to officials at the primary education office revealed that some candidates had been dropped from the primary assistant teacher recruitment process because of political affiliations and complications regarding permanent addresses. It is not clear exactly why Clinton Saha was dropped. However, there are complications regarding his permanent address. This is one of the reasons.
Deputy commissioner heads the district posting committee responsible for the recruitment and posting process of assistant teachers at government primary schools.
Asked about the matter, Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zahidul Islam Mia said no one had yet submitted such an application to the district administration. If an application is submitted, it will be sent to the ministry.