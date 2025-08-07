National University’s preliminary to Masters admission starts today
The subject-wise merit list for the 2022-23 academic session’s Preliminary to Master’s admission programme at colleges affiliated with National University will be published today, Thursday.
Students on the merit list must fill up the final admission form online, take a print out of the completed form and submit it to their college between 7 and 17 August.
This information was announced in a National University notice published on 3 August.
The notice states that the subject-wise merit list for the preliminary to Master’s (regular) admission programme under 2022-2023 session in colleges affiliated with the National University will be available on the admissions website from 4:00 pm on 7 August, and the results can be found on the website from 9:00 pm onwards.
If any students, selected for the Preliminary to Master’s programme merit list for the 2022-23 academic year, are currently enrolled in another educational programme, they must cancel their previous admission by 13 August before filling out the final admission form online.
Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of their admission and registration due to dual enrollment.
Students must submit their final admission form and registration fee between 9 and 18 August.
Colleges must verify all information and photos on the admission forms of students who have secured a place on the merit list before confirming their final admission.