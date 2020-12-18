TESOL organises its first international virtual research conference

TESOL Society of Bangladesh (TSB), a platform for gathering all the English educators and teaching practitioners of Bangladesh, will organise its First International Virtual Research Conference on “Contextualising Research in Challenging Times” on 18 and 19 December using the online ‘ZOOM’ platform.

University Grant Commission (UGC) member and also Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL) director professor Md Sazzad Hossain will inaugurate the programme as the chief guest, said a media release.

Professor Sayeedur Rahman, Institute of Modern Languages, University of Dhaka, and the President of TESOL Society of Bangladesh will preside over the Conference and deliver his welcome speech.

Richard Smith, Reader, Center for Applied Linguistics, University of Warwick, and professor Ravinder Gargesh, President-Elect, Asia TEFL and Head of the Department of English, Samarkand State University, will deliver their keynotes respectively on “Research for super–difficult circumstances: where to start and how to go on” and on “The Dynamics of Contextualisation in Research” at the Conference.