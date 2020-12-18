TESOL organises its first international virtual research conference

TESOL Society of Bangladesh (TSB), a platform for gathering all the English educators and teaching practitioners of Bangladesh, will organise its First International Virtual Research Conference on “Contextualising Research in Challenging Times” on 18 and 19 December using the online ‘ZOOM’ platform.
University Grant Commission (UGC) member and also Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL) director professor Md Sazzad Hossain will inaugurate the programme as the chief guest, said a media release.
Professor Sayeedur Rahman, Institute of Modern Languages, University of Dhaka, and the President of TESOL Society of Bangladesh will preside over the Conference and deliver his welcome speech.
Richard Smith, Reader, Center for Applied Linguistics, University of Warwick, and professor Ravinder Gargesh, President-Elect, Asia TEFL and Head of the Department of English, Samarkand State University, will deliver their keynotes respectively on “Research for super–difficult circumstances: where to start and how to go on” and on “The Dynamics of Contextualisation in Research” at the Conference.
In the plenary session, professor Shaila Sultana, Institute of Modern Languages, University of Dhaka, Sandesha Rayapa-Garbiyal, Assistant Professor, Linguistic Empowerment Cell, Jawaharlal Nehru University, professor Elizabeth Erling, Department of English and American Studies, University of Vienna, Asifa Sultana, Associate Professor, Department of English and Humanities, BRAC University, professor Niladri Shekhar Dash, Head of Linguistic Research Unit, Indian Statistical Institute and Visiting Fellow, University of Oxford, Raqib Chowdhury, Faculty of Education, Monash University, Manzoorul Abedin, Senior Lecturer in Education and Society, University of West London, professor Kamarul Kabilan, School of Educational Studies, University Sains Malaysia, Jahurul Islam, Lecturer, Department of Linguistics, The University of British Columbia and Mohammad Golam Jamil, TESTA Researcher, University of Bristol will discuss on different methodologies and perspectives of research that will provide significant insights on conducting research during challenging times such as COVID-19 pandemic.
In the second day, there will be a ‘Round-table Discussion’ with the participation of speakers of the conference and ‘Quick Fire Presentation Competition’ with the participation of MPhil/PhD/MA researchers. Professor AMM Hamidur Rahman, Daffodil International University, Bangladesh will announce the best presenter of the ‘Quick Fire Presentation Competition’.
The two-day event will come to an end with the ‘Vote of Thanks’ by the vice president of TESOL Society of Bangladesh, Hamidul Haque, Head of Department of English, American International University, Bangladesh, and the Conference Convenor, Tasnima Aktar, Associate Professor, Comilla University.