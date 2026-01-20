DU admission test: B unit results published
The results of the first-year undergraduate admission tests for the Arts, Law, and Social Science unit (B Unit) of Dhaka University (DU) for the 2025–26 academic year have been published.
This information was announced today Tuesday afternoon in a notice on the university’s admission-related website.
The notice stated that the results for the Arts, Law, and Social Science unit admission tests have been released. Students who participated in the admission tests can check their results by logging in to the designated website or via SMS following the instructions provided on their admit cards.
A total of 103,611 candidates took part in the admission tests for 2,934 seats in the Arts, Law, and Social Science units (962 in Science, 278 in Business Studies, and 1,694 in Humanities). Separate merit-based results have been published for each unit.