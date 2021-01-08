Three-Minute-Thesis (3MT) competition held at BUET

For the first time, Three-Minute-Thesis (3MT) competition, an academic competition, where each participant has to explain the breadth and significance of their research project to a non-specialist audience within three minutes, was held at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

Shaila Chowdhury, a student of chemistry department, became the champion in the competition, reports news agency BSS.

The first runner-up trophy went to Sabekunnahar Munni and second runner-up to Sanjida Afreen, said a press release.

Organised by the chemistry department of Dhaka University, the first round of the competition was held on 24 January 2020. Out of 33 contestants participating in the preliminary round, nine were selected for the final round.