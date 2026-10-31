HSC pass rate in Rajshahi Board is 45.06pc
A total of 45.06 per cent of students in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations under Rajshahi Intermediate and Secondary Education Board have passed the test this year.
This is the lowest pass rate since the auto-pass in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board's Controller of Examinations, Professor Iffat Zerin, published the results at 11 am today.
According to the published results, out of 1,41,936 candidates of the board this year, 1,37,356 appeared for the examination. Among them, 61,894 have passed.
This year, students from 743 colleges in eight districts of the division appeared in the examination at 208 centres. The pass rate for boys this time is 37.71 percent, and for girls it is 53.03 per cent.
Girls are also ahead in terms of achieving GPA-5. A total of 4,520 candidates of the board have secured GPA-5 this time. Among them, 1,965 are boys and 2,555 are girls.
The Controller of Examinations said that 31 candidates were expelled during the examinations this time. Only 9 colleges in the eight districts of the division have achieved a 100 percent pass rate this time. And no one passed from 39 colleges.
In this board, after a 100 per cent pass rate in 2020, 97.29 per cent of candidates passed in 2021, 81.60 per cent in 2022, 78.46 per cent in 2023, 81.24 per cent in 2024, and 59.40 per cent in 2025.
Controller of Examinations Professor Iffat Zerin said students have been given marks exactly as they wrote in their answer scripts. No one was given extra marks. That is why it has affected the overall results.