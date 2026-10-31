HSC pass rate in Rajshahi Board is 45.06pc

A total of 45.06 per cent of students in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations under Rajshahi Intermediate and Secondary Education Board have passed the test this year.

This is the lowest pass rate since the auto-pass in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board's Controller of Examinations, Professor Iffat Zerin, published the results at 11 am today.

According to the published results, out of 1,41,936 candidates of the board this year, 1,37,356 appeared for the examination. Among them, 61,894 have passed.