SSC results analysis
Rural areas lag significantly behind cities
Significant gap in the results of students from cities and rural areas. Most of the institutions with zero pass rates are from rural areas. The lagging institutions face teacher shortages, lack of teaching, and inadequate supervision
This year’s SSC and equivalent exams have shown a significant gap in the results of students from cities and rural areas. Students from large cities like Dhaka and Chittagong have performed relatively well in terms of pass rates and obtaining GPA-5, but the scenario in rural areas is quite bleak.
In the Dhaka metropolitan area, under the Dhaka Education Board, the pass rate is more than 83 per cent, whereas, in Madaripur district under the same board, it is around 58 per cent.
Similarly, in Chittagong metropolitan, the pass rate is about 74 per cent, while it is about 57 per cent in the district of Chittagong excluding the metropolitan area.
The pass rate in Khagrachcari, under the Chittagong Education Board, is about 35 per cent, whereas last year, it was nearly 61 per cent.
Analysing the results shows that while the pass rate for the nine general education boards is 64 per cent, the results for Dhaka and Chittagong metropolitan areas are significantly better—averaging at 78. 5 per cent.
The gap between cities and rural areas is also apparent in the highest result indicator, obtaining GPA-5. Among the 33,253 students who received GPA-5 under the Dhaka Education Board, more than 58 per cent are from educational institutions in Dhaka metropolitan.
The underperformance in rural areas is also evident from the number of institutes with zero pass rates. This year, 312 educational institutes across the country did not have a single student pass. Most of these institutions are from rural areas. Education-related figures have suggested detailed monitoring and objective research of these institutions. They believe that this could also help identify some weaknesses in the entire education system.
However, this year's pass rate is the lowest in 19 years, and comparatively, results in urban areas have also declined from the previous year.
Significant gap between city and small towns
Dhaka Education Board topped in GPA-5 and pass rate this year, while the Mymensingh Education Board lagged behind. Analysing the results of these two boards highlights the significant gap in the results between cities and rural areas.
Dhaka Board operates over 13 districts and foreign centres. The data indicates pass rates in Dhaka metropolitan and nearby districts like Gazipur, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, and Narsingdi range from 72 to 83 per cent. However, outside the metropolitan, in areas like Dhaka district (Dohar, Nawabganj, Savar, Keraniganj, and Dhamrai upazilas), Madaripur, Shariatpur, Tangail, Kishoreganj, Manikganj, Faridpur, Rajbari, and Gopalganj, pass rates range from 58 to 66 percent. While Dhaka metropolitan has over 19,000 GPA-5 achievers, Shariatpur only has 212.
Mymensingh Education Board oversees four districts. Among them, Sherpur has a pass rate of 55 per cent, Jamalpur around 56 per cent, Mymensingh about 58 per cent, and Netrokona a little over 60 per cent. However, the pass rate for nine general education boards is about 64 per cent.
Generally, urban parents tend to be more aware and caring towards their children, spending more on them for coaching and private tutoring. Urban educational institutions are also relatively more advanced. On the contrary, parents in rural areas have limited financial means. Educational institutions also face various problems, including teacher shortages, affecting students' education.
Former advisor of the caretaker government, Rasheda K Chowdhury, told Prothom Alo, “Disparity between urban and rural students has become more apparent this time. Although urban areas performed well, many students from small and remote areas are falling behind. A significant reason is the lack of subject-specific teachers in many institutions; in some cases, teachers of one subject are having to teach others. Parents’ financial conditions have also affected the results.”
Most zero pass institutions are from rural areas
This year, 226 madrasas, 57 schools under the nine general education boards, and 29 vocational institutions under the Technical Education Board had zero pass rates. Last year, no vocational institutions had zero pass rates.
The number of madrasas with zero passes increased from 86 last year to 140 this year. Initial verification reveals that all these madrasas are outside Dhaka. For instance, in Joypurhat, none of the students from five educational institutions, including four madrasas and one high school, passed the SSC and equivalent exams this year.
In Kalai upazila’s Pur Meschabul Ulum (MU) Fazil Madrasa, all 21 candidates failed. This madrasa, established in 1950, is MPO listed. It has been found that there are 37 teachers and employees, including 31 teachers, with a total student count of 466 from primary to Fazil level.
Local people allege that there isn't adequate teaching in the madrasa. Some teachers are busy with politics.
However, madrasa principal Saheb Ali said, "This is the first time in the 76-year history of the institution that such an incident occurred. We have no words to explain a 100 per cent failure rate. It’s being investigated. A challenge will be submitted to the board for the reevaluation of the exam papers."
The number of schools under general education boards with zero pass rates increased from 48 last year to 57 this year. Six of these are under Dhaka Education Board—all outside Dhaka, with one abroad. Among them, two are in Rajbari, two in Tangail, one in Kishoreganj, and one in Athens.
In Rajbari’s Jaldia High School, seven candidates appeared for the exam, none passed. All eight candidates from Tangail’s Nagarpur’s Salimbad Anwar Khan Model High School failed.
At Pirojpur Sadar Upazila’s Kadamtala Porgola High School, all eight who took part failed. The school has seven teachers. Students, parents, and locals allege regular teaching does not take place, and the lack of mathematics and English teachers has disrupted students’ studies.
The acting head teacher, Taslima Akter, said, "We have always given the message about the need for teachers, but have not received the necessary teachers in time. If the government doesn't provide teachers, there's not much we can do."
Among general education boards, Dinajpur Education Board has the highest number of zero-passing schools—18. Besides, in Jessore, there are 11, Chittagong has 8, Rajshahi has 5, Barisal has 5, and Mymensingh Education Board has 4 schools where no students passed.
In the SSC and equivalent exams of 2026, 30,402 institutions participated. Analysis shows that 384 institutions had pass rates between zero and 10 per cent, 1,265 between 10 to 20 per cent, 14,918 had 20 per cent to 50 per cent, and 28,470 institutions had over 50 per cent pass rates. All students passed in 669 institutions.
Board calls principals of Madrasas with zero pass rates
For detailed information on the 226 madrasas with zero pass rates, the Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board has summoned their principals.
Proposals will be sent to the Ministry of Education and the Madrasa Education Directorate to identify problems and take subsequent actions.
When queried, examination controller of the Madrasa Education Board, Professor Md Faruq Ahmed, told Prothom Alo that from next Sunday, regional madrasa principals will be summoned to identify the causes and problems.
This will clarify which institutions have what problems, whether they are MPO listed, etc. Proposals will then be sent to relevant parties for necessary actions, as the board primarily deals with exam-related tasks.
Education experts assert that a thorough observation and objective research need to be conducted on the 312 institutions with zero pass rates. This will not only identify issues in these institutions but may also spotlight some weaknesses in the entire education system, providing a basis for necessary actions.
[Joypurhat and Pirojpur correspondents have assisted in filing the report]