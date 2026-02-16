Ramadan school closure: SC stays HC order
The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday stayed a High Court (HC) order that had directed to close the government and non-government secondary and lower secondary schools from 18 February in observance of the Holy month of Ramadan.
The Appellate Division chamber judge court passed the order after holding a hearing on an appeal filed by the state against the High Court order.
"Stay till filing of the regular leave petition," said the order passed by the Appellate Division Judge-in-Chamber 2 justice Farah Mahbub.
Additional attorney general Barrister Aneek R Haque moved the plea before the court.
The High Court bench of justice Fahmida Quader and justice Md Ashif Hasan on 15 February ordered the closure of the government and non-government secondary and lower secondary schools from 18 February in observance of the Holy month of Ramadan.
It, however, directed that if any examinations are scheduled during the Ramadan, they must be held on time. The order, along with a rule, was issued after hearing a writ petition filed in the public interest, said the petitioner's lawyer Md. Ilias Ali Mondol.
On 20 January, Supreme Court lawyer Md. Ilias Ali Mondol filed the writ petition seeking a directive to close lower secondary and secondary schools during the Holy month of Ramadan.
Prior to filing the petition, a legal notice had been sent to the secretary of the Ministry of Education and the secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education on the same matter.