BUET admission test results published
The results of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) admission test for the 2025–26 undergraduate session published on Wednesday night.
Candidates can check their results on the university’s website.
The admission test was held on 10 January in two shifts, with 87.44 per cent of selected candidates taking part. This year, 10,351 students were shortlisted based on merit to sit for the test, including 7,644 male and 2,707 female candidates. Out of them, 9,051 candidates appeared in the examination.
Students will be admitted in a total of 13 departments under the faculties of Chemical and Materials Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, and Architecture and Planning, students will be admitted in a total of 13 departments.
The undergraduate admission test was conducted in two modules at the BUET campus. ‘Module A’ was for various engineering departments and the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, while ‘Module B’ covered the same engineering departments, the urban and regional planning department, and the Faculty of Architecture.
This year’s admission test was held for a total of 1,309 seats, including three reserved seats (no more than one per department) for candidates from ethnic minority communities in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and other regions, and one reserved seat in the Faculty of Architecture.