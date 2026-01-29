BUET admission test results published

The results of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) admission test for the 2025–26 undergraduate session published on Wednesday night.

Candidates can check their results on the university’s website.

The admission test was held on 10 January in two shifts, with 87.44 per cent of selected candidates taking part. This year, 10,351 students were shortlisted based on merit to sit for the test, including 7,644 male and 2,707 female candidates. Out of them, 9,051 candidates appeared in the examination.