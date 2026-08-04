Chattogram Board
HSC revised routine published, postponed exams from 20 Aug
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Chattogram has published a revised schedule for the postponed 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations.
Under the new routine, the deferred written examinations will begin on 20 August. The board has also issued necessary instructions for examinees.
According to the revised schedule, the postponed examinations will continue till 9 September.
Morning-shift examinations will be held from 10:00am to 1:00pm, while afternoon-shift examinations will take place from 2:00pm to 5:00pm.
Candidates have been instructed to take their seats in the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the start of each exam.
The HSC and equivalent examinations under the Chattogram Education Board had been suspended since 8 July, while examinations under all other education boards across the country continued according to the original schedule.
The postponed examinations will begin on 20 August with English (Compulsory) Second Paper.
This will be followed by Information and Communication Technology (ICT) on 22 August.
Physics First Paper, Accounting First Paper, and Logic First Paper examinations will be held on 24 August.
On 27 August, candidates will sit for Physics Second Paper, Accounting Second Paper, and Logic Second Paper.
On 29 August, Geography First Paper will be held in the morning, while Arabic First Paper and Pali First Paper will be held in the afternoon.
On 31 August, Geography Second Paper will be held in the morning, followed by Arabic Second Paper and Pali Second Paper in the afternoon.
On 2 September, examinations will be held for Chemistry First Paper, Islamic History and Culture First Paper, History First Paper, Home Management and Family Life First Paper, and Production Management and Marketing First Paper. The corresponding second papers for these subjects will be held on 5 September.
The remaining examinations include Economics First Paper and Engineering Drawing and Workshop Practice First Paper on 7 September, followed by Economics Second Paper and Engineering Drawing and Workshop Practice Second Paper on 9 September.
The revised examination routine is available here.