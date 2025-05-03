Primary scholarship exam to be reintroduced: Primary and mass education adviser
Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar, adviser to the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, said the government is going to reintroduce the scholarship exam at primary level.
He made the announcement while exchanging views on the improvement of primary education with the primary education officers and the government primary schools’ headmasters in Lakshmipur on Saturday, according to a press release of the ministry.
The adviser said, “Exam systems have been introduced at primary level, and we are also going to introduce scholarship. Various competitions are being organised on extracurricular activities including debate and drawing competitions, and wall magazine.”
Selected students only took primary scholarship examination. The government introduced primary education completion (PEC) exam in 2009, which was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The government resumed the exam all of a sudden in 2022, drawing criticisms from various quarters, but stopped exam in 2023.