Primary scholarship examination schedule published, exam begins 15 April

Authorities have published the schedule for the Primary Scholarship Examination that had remained postponed from last year (2025).

The examination will commence on 15 April 2026 and conclude on 18 April. Each paper will begin at 10:00 am and end at 12:30 pm. In the districts of Rangamati, Khagrachhari, and Bandarban, the examinations will begin on 17 April.