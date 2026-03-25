Primary scholarship examination schedule published, exam begins 15 April
An additional 30 minutes has been allocated for candidates with special needs.
Authorities have published the schedule for the Primary Scholarship Examination that had remained postponed from last year (2025).
The examination will commence on 15 April 2026 and conclude on 18 April. Each paper will begin at 10:00 am and end at 12:30 pm. In the districts of Rangamati, Khagrachhari, and Bandarban, the examinations will begin on 17 April.
The Directorate of Primary Education published the final schedule yesterday, Tuesday. According to the timetable, the Bangla examination will take place at 10:00 am on 15 April.
The English examination will be held on 16 April, Mathematics on 17 April, and Bangladesh and Global Studies along with Science on 18 April.
In the three hill districts, the examination will begin on 17 April with the Primary Mathematics paper.
On 18 April, candidates will sit for Bangladesh and Global Studies and Primary Science, followed by Bangla on 19 April and English on 20 April.
The instructions for candidates state, “An additional 30 minutes has been allocated for candidates with special needs.” All concerned have been instructed to adhere strictly to the schedule.