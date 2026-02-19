HSC form fill-up starts 1 March
The process of form fill-up for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations for 2026 will begin on 1 March.
The Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Dhaka said this in a circular published on its website today, Thursday
The deadline for HSC examination form fill-up is 9 March, and the fee submission deadline is 10 March.
The circular said form fill-up with a late fee will be available online from 11 to 18 March, and fees can be deposited through Sonali Seba until 18 March.
Only candidates with valid registration will be able to fill up the application form. If any candidate sits for an exam in any subject outside their registration, that subject or subjects will be cancelled without any communication.
For physically disabled, cerebral palsy, or special students registered under the Department of Social Services, the requirement of participating in the selection test may be relaxed.
Educational institutions may arrange the necessary number of subject-wise model tests under their own management to help students succeed better in the HSC examination, but model tests are not mandatory for any candidate and no extra fee can be fixed or collected for them.