Speakers at an open discussion
Skill-based education essential in the age of AI
In the era of artificial intelligence (AI), skill-based education keeps students ahead more than rote learning.
Therefore, to enhance skills, English medium schools in the country are prioritising acquiring qualities like debate, sports, and leadership alongside textbooks and academic results.
These statements were made by speakers at a Q&A session on Saturday, during an open discussion. The discussion was organised at the ''English Medium School Admission Fair 2026'' at the Gulshan Shooting Club in the capital.
This fair was organised by the British Council and Prothom Alo Dotcom. It is powered by CHS Education Limited, with Prime Bank PLC as the banking partner and Polar Ice Cream as the ice cream partner.
Parents and visitors are able to gather information and advice about admissions for students from play-group to primary and O/A level by directly speaking with representatives from the participating educational institutions.
In the open Q&A session, Syed Fahim Faisal, Account Manager (Schools) in the Business Development division of the British Council, said that students of English medium schools in the country study with very specific goals.
They are quite aware of their career objectives. The British Council and other associated organisations provide full support in this journey of the students.
In response to a question from participating parents about how much English medium schools actually follow the British curriculum, Syed Fahim Faisal said that schools listed under the British Council fully follow the British curriculum in their teaching. Additionally, the British Council regularly supervises these schools to ensure the quality of education.
Professional corporate trainer Golam Samdani Don mentioned that a common trait among successful individuals is that they engage themselves with co-curricular activities in their institutional life.
According to him, good academic results are not the only key to success; rather, perseverance and problem-solving skills truly make a person successful.
Golam Samdani noted that the country's English medium schools execute this task effectively. Therefore, when selecting schools for their children, parents should prioritise institutions that foster life-oriented skills and leadership development, not just academics.
Nazmul Hasan, Founder and CEO of CHS Education Limited, emphasises the international standard of English medium education in Bangladesh.
He said that the curriculum of the country's schools is now very modern and of global standards. Currently, students are learning not just for good results but also acquiring skills in life management and financial management, among other subjects.
The ''English Medium School Admission Fair 2026'' was organised for the first time in Dhaka. The fair, which began online on 26 April under the slogan ''Right Decision, Beautiful Future,'' will continue until 5 May 2026. Saturday was an opportunity for parents to receive advice in person. More details can be found on the website.
The English Medium School Admission Fair includes participants like Frobel Play School, Frobel Academy, Insight International School, Guidance International School, Daffodil International School, New Horizon Canadian International School, Witton International School, Bangladesh International Tutorial, and Haileybury Valuka, among others.