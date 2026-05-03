Skill-based education essential in the age of AI

In the era of artificial intelligence (AI), skill-based education keeps students ahead more than rote learning.

Therefore, to enhance skills, English medium schools in the country are prioritising acquiring qualities like debate, sports, and leadership alongside textbooks and academic results.

These statements were made by speakers at a Q&A session on Saturday, during an open discussion. The discussion was organised at the ''English Medium School Admission Fair 2026'' at the Gulshan Shooting Club in the capital.

This fair was organised by the British Council and Prothom Alo Dotcom. It is powered by CHS Education Limited, with Prime Bank PLC as the banking partner and Polar Ice Cream as the ice cream partner.

Parents and visitors are able to gather information and advice about admissions for students from play-group to primary and O/A level by directly speaking with representatives from the participating educational institutions.