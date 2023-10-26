DIU to host CJEN Bangladesh Networking Conference on 28, 29 Oct

Daffodil International University (DIU) is all set to host the 8th CJEN Bangladesh Networking Conference 2023, focusing on the sustainability of local and regional mass media in Bangladesh.
The conference, a joint effort by DIU's Department of Journalism, Media, and Communication and DW Akademie, will take place at Daffodil Smart City in Ashulia on 28 and 29 October, according to a press release.
The theme of the conference of this year is "Ensuring Economic Sustainability for Local and Regional Mass Media in Bangladesh."
Leading intellectuals, specialists, and visionaries in journalism and media communication will congregate at the conference. The conference's purpose is to bring together academics, researchers, and industry-leading experts in the sphere of communication and journalism who are interested in exploring the problems and prospects of these sectors.
The conference will be opened with the welcome remarks of Liza Sharmin, dean, Faculty of Humanities and Social Science, DIU. Ute Eckertz, representative, German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development, will be there as the special chief guest, and Lutfar Rahman, vice-chancellor of DIU will be the chief guest of the opening session of the conference.
Faruque Ahmed, additional secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will present as chief guest at the closing session.
Priya Esselborn, programme director at DW Akademie Bangladesh, will deliver the speech on behalf of DW Akademie.
There will be two plenary sessions and one stakeholders’ workshop titled "Understanding the Landscape of Local and Regional Media", "Exploring Innovative Business Models for Bangladeshi Local Media", and "Quality Journalism and Revenue: Engaging Future Journalists in Journalism Education and Professionalism", which will bring out the results of the discussion. Moreover, a workshop for students will focus on social media storytelling.
Additionally, a Draft Policy titled "DIU 2023 Declaration: Advancing Local and Regional Media for a Sustainable Future" will be presented. Around 65 delegates from different universities, media houses, and organizations of the country will join in the conference.