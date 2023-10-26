DIU to host CJEN Bangladesh Networking Conference on 28, 29 Oct

Daffodil International University (DIU) is all set to host the 8th CJEN Bangladesh Networking Conference 2023, focusing on the sustainability of local and regional mass media in Bangladesh.

The conference, a joint effort by DIU's Department of Journalism, Media, and Communication and DW Akademie, will take place at Daffodil Smart City in Ashulia on 28 and 29 October, according to a press release.

The theme of the conference of this year is "Ensuring Economic Sustainability for Local and Regional Mass Media in Bangladesh."