Jagannath University: Undergraduate admission applications to begin 20 Nov

Applications for admission to the first year of the undergraduate (Honours) programme for the 2025–26 academic session at Jagannath University will begin on 20 November.

The information was announced in a notice published on the university’s website on Thursday night.

The notice states that applications may be submitted online through the Jagannath University website [https://admission.jnu.ac.bd] from 12:00 pm on 20 November until 11:59 pm on 3 December.