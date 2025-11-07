Jagannath University: Undergraduate admission applications to begin 20 Nov
Applications for admission to the first year of the undergraduate (Honours) programme for the 2025–26 academic session at Jagannath University will begin on 20 November.
The information was announced in a notice published on the university’s website on Thursday night.
The notice states that applications may be submitted online through the Jagannath University website [https://admission.jnu.ac.bd] from 12:00 pm on 20 November until 11:59 pm on 3 December.
Applicants must pay a fee of Tk 1,000 for Units ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’, and Tk 1,200 for Unit ‘E’, at the time of completing the online application form.
Detailed admission information, application instructions, and the method of payment of the application fee can be found in the admission guidelines available on the university’s website.
The notice further states that only those students who passed SSC or equivalent in 2022 or 2023 and HSC or equivalent in 2025, and who meet the eligibility criteria for the respective units at Jagannath University, will be able to apply for admission to the first year of the undergraduate (Honours) and BBA programmes for the 2025–26 academic session.
This year, the admission tests will commence with the ‘E’ Unit under the Faculty of Fine Arts.
The examination for this unit will be held from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm on 13 December. Subsequently, the admission test for Unit ‘A’ under the Faculty of Science and the Faculty of Life & Earth Sciences will be held from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on 26 December.
The admission test for Unit ‘C’ under the Faculty of Business Studies will be held from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on 27 December.
The test for Unit ‘D’ under the Faculty of Social Sciences will be held from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on 9 January.
The test for Unit ‘B’ under the Faculty of Arts and the Faculty of Law will be held from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on 23 January.