Govt clarifies stance on primary school scholarship examination

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has issued a statement in response to remarks made during a recent press conference organised by the Bangladesh Kindergarten Unity Council regarding the Government Primary School Scholarship Examination.

The ministry clarified that the scholarship examination is exclusively designed for students of class five enrolled in government primary schools, as part of broader initiatives to enhance the quality of education in these institutions.

According to national education surveys, the majority of students in government primary schools come from low-income families. In contrast, most students attending kindergartens belong to relatively affluent households.