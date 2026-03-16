Lottery system scrapped, school admission battles to return

The new government has decided to scrap the existing lottery system for admissions to schools in class-I and above. The decision will come into effect from the 2027 academic year.

Education minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon announced the decision at a press conference at the secretariat today, Monday.

As a result, children will once again have to face the old-style admission battle to secure places in their desired schools.

Educationists and people associated with the education sector say that replacing the lottery with admission tests, especially at the primary level, will place unnecessary pressure on children and may lead to a renewed rise in coaching centres and private tutoring.

They warn that this could also increase inequality in the education system.

Responding yesterday, Sunday, to a question from Hasnat Abdullah, a member of parliament from Cumilla-4 (Debidwar) and a leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP), the education minister told parliament that the previous government had introduced the lottery system for student admissions.

In his view, the system did not seem very reasonable.

The minister further said the government would consider the issue after consulting stakeholders while determining the admission process for the next academic year.