Class I admissions by lottery, classes II–IX through written tests

The Ministry of Education has issued an admission guidelines for government secondary schools for the 2027 academic year.

Under the new guideline, students seeking admission to Class I will be selected through a digital lottery, while admission to Classes II to IX will be based on written tests.

The ministry issued the guidelines on Tuesday. Applicants seeking admission to Class I may list up to five preferred schools. However, if an applicant selects both shifts at a school operating in two shifts, the two shifts will count as two separate choices.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) will centrally manage the digital lottery process for Class I admissions.

For Classes II to IX, students will be selected for vacant seats through written examinations, with admission determined by merit ranking. The admission test will carry 50 marks for Classes II to V and 100 marks for Classes VI to IX.