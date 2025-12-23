SSC 2026: Notice issued for form submission, check the details
The Dhaka Education Board has issued a notice regarding form submission for the 2026 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations. The form submission process will begin on 31 December 2025 and continue until 10 January 2026.
Fees can be deposited until 11 January. The notice was published last Thursday (18 December 2025) on the website of the Dhaka Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.
According to the notice, subject to the validity of registration, improvement candidates seeking to raise their GPA, as well as candidates who failed in one to four compulsory and optional subjects in the 2025 examinations, must apply in writing on plain paper to the head of their respective educational institutions by 24 December in order to sit the failed subjects in the 2026 SSC examinations. Educational institutions will conduct selection tests and publish the results by 30 December.
It has also been noted that online form submission with a late fee will be available from 12 to 17 January 2026. Online fees, including a late fee of Tk 100 per candidate, can be paid until 18 January.
Fee details
For regular candidates, the form submission fee including the fourth subject is Tk 2,435 for the Science group, Tk 2,315 for the Business Studies group, and Tk 2,315 for the Humanities group.
Students holding registrations for the 2024-25 academic year will appear in the 2026 SSC examinations as regular candidates.
