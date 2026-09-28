29 Jagannath University students to receive Prime Minister’s Gold Medal
A total of 29 students from Jagannath University have been initially nominated for the Prime Minister’s Gold Medal for 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.
In a notice issued on Sunday and signed by the university’s Acting Registrar, Professor Md Sheikh Giash Uddin, the university said it had initially nominated the students listed for the Prime Minister’s Gold Medal.
The nominated students must submit the required documents during office hours by 1 October.
The nominated students must complete the prime minister’s gold medal nomination form published on the University Grants Commission (UGC) website, or the form provided with the notice, in accordance with the instructions, and submit two hard copies.
They must also submit a self-signed declaration, two recently taken passport-size photographs, certificates and mark sheets/transcripts/grade sheets for all their educational qualifications, and a copy of their national identity card.
All documents must be duly attested and submitted in hard copy to the university Registrar’s Office through the director of the relevant institute or the chairperson of the relevant department.
At the same time, applicants must send soft copies of the required documents in PDF format to the email address [email protected].
The notice also stated that the university had initially nominated a total of 29 students—seven for the Prime Minister’s Gold Medal for 2022, seven for 2023, seven for 2024 and eight for 2025.
The 2022 list includes students from various faculties and institutes: Saddam Hossain, Rumana Siddika Marufa, Ayesha Akhter, Rukeya Parvin, Md Bilal Hossain, Jannatul Ferdous Proma and Mujtaniba Jahan Mashraka.
The 2023 list includes Md Anwar Shah, Sarmin Akter, Sadia Jannat Mitu, Joy Pal, Shumona Akter, Tanzum Ahmed Nudi and Taslima Akter.
The 2024 list includes Ariful Islam, Asma Akter, Muhammad Golam Rohman Shafi, Sadia Khanam, Ragib Shahriar Rafi, Jannatun Nahar Urmi and Md Muhib Ahsan Chowdhury.
The 2025 list includes Sumaiya Tabassum, Faria Akter Eva, Shanjida Sarmin Mouri, Dipanbita Baidya, Anika Tabassum Antara, Abha Rahman, Bidisha Adhikary and Farida Yasmin, among the students named on the list.
Meanwhile, the UGC’s Prime Minister’s Gold Medal application guidelines state that the application process will be completed in three stages: Student Information, Academic Performance and Attachments, and Review and Final Submission. Applicants may save their applications as drafts and complete them at a later time.