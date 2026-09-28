29 Jagannath University students to receive Prime Minister’s Gold Medal

A total of 29 students from Jagannath University have been initially nominated for the Prime Minister’s Gold Medal for 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

In a notice issued on Sunday and signed by the university’s Acting Registrar, Professor Md Sheikh Giash Uddin, the university said it had initially nominated the students listed for the Prime Minister’s Gold Medal.

The nominated students must submit the required documents during office hours by 1 October.