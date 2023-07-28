SSC 2023 results: Barishal Education Board sees highest pass rate

Barishal Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is at the forefront in terms of pass rate in SCC examination 2023 among the nine general education boards, UNB reports.
The results of SSC and equivalent examinations of 2023 were published today. The results showed that the average pass rate in SSC examination under nine general education boards is 80.94 per cent.
Among the nine general education boards, Barishal Education Board has a pass rate of 90.18 per cent, which is the highest. The pass rate of Sylhet Education Board is 76.06 percent, which is the lowest among the nine general education boards.
Among other education board s, the pass rate of Dhaka Board is 77.55 per cent, Rajshahi Board’s pass rate is 87.89 per cent, Jashore Board 86.17 per cent, Chattogram 78.29 per cent and Mymensingh Education Board’s pass rate is 85.49 per cent.