HSC results: ‘Father could not live to see it’, upset Namira despite getting GPA-5

Namira Azam has achieved a GPA-5 in this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination from the science stream. For various reasons, she was unable to study properly during her two years in college.

Her results in both the test and pre-test examinations were also poor. However, she said that she studied with full concentration for the two months leading up to the examination and that effort paid off.

“I did not study by the hour,” said Namira, “I studied by identifying my weaknesses.”

This year, 797 students from the science stream of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College obtained a GPA-5 and Namira Azam is among them. Yet, amid the joy and celebration of hundreds of students on results day, Namira stood out because of her subdued expression.