HSC results: ‘Father could not live to see it’, upset Namira despite getting GPA-5
Namira Azam has achieved a GPA-5 in this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination from the science stream. For various reasons, she was unable to study properly during her two years in college.
Her results in both the test and pre-test examinations were also poor. However, she said that she studied with full concentration for the two months leading up to the examination and that effort paid off.
“I did not study by the hour,” said Namira, “I studied by identifying my weaknesses.”
This year, 797 students from the science stream of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College obtained a GPA-5 and Namira Azam is among them. Yet, amid the joy and celebration of hundreds of students on results day, Namira stood out because of her subdued expression.
On Thursday afternoon, at the Viqarunnisa Noon School and College grounds, Namira was seen standing quietly at one side, holding her mother’s hand, avoiding the cameras and without the company of friends. Her downcast face raised suspicion that she might have failed.
But when asked about her results, she replied, “I got GPA-5. I also got GPA-5 in SSC.” When asked why she looked so sad despite her success, Namira said, “My father could not live to see me pass the HSC.”
Namira’s father, Mohammad Rafiqul Azam, passed away in January 2024 after battling cancer for four years. Her only elder brother, Mushfiq-ul-Azam, has Down syndrome.
The family lives in a rented flat in Shahjahanpur, Dhaka, where her mother, Salma Akter, struggles to manage living expenses along with her daughter’s education.
On Thursday afternoon, Salma accompanied Namira to the college grounds.
Salma Akter told Prothom Alo, “When I take Namira to college or coaching, I have to lock my 25-year-old son inside the house. Life in this city is a constant struggle for the three of us. My daughter achieving a GPA-5 means a lot to me. Toward the end, she became very serious about her studies.”
After her father’s death, Namira’s brother’s health deteriorated further, which kept her mother occupied. During this time, Namira became mentally distressed and was unable to study.
Her health also declined and her academic performance remained poor throughout the year. However, as the examination approached, she realised she needed to change.
When asked about that turning point, Namira told Prothom Alo, “There was very little time left before the exam. I realised I was very poorly prepared.
Then I told myself – what I have lost and what is happening around me, are not within my control. But a bad result would be entirely my responsibility. So I started studying.”
Regarding her study method, she said, “I never thought I must study 10 or 12 hours a day. I focused more on the science subjects and first tried to understand where my weaknesses were. Then I studied those areas thoroughly. Whatever I could not understand, I did not skip it – instead, I tried to master it by reading it repeatedly.”
Namira’s late father, Mohammad Rafiqul Azam, ran a reconditioned car business in Kakrail. After his death, following four years of cancer treatment, the family faced severe financial hardship, which also affected Namira.
She said they could not afford her registration fee of 20,000 taka. The Viqarunnisa Noon School and College authorities waived half of the fee for her.
A physics teacher from the institution, speaking on condition of anonymity said, “We always try to support our students in times of hardship. It is not always possible to waive the full amount, but as teachers, we recommend as much as we can. Namira’s achievement is entirely due to her own effort. She earned GPA-5 through great struggle – and as teachers, we are proud of her.”
Namira mentioned that she took coaching lessons from three teachers at Notre Dame College – in Chemistry, Physics and Biology – each of whom reduced her monthly fee by 500 taka.
She studied Higher Mathematics online through free classes, as her family could not afford any more tuition.
Namira studied up to class seven at Motijheel Central Government School. From class eight onwards, she joined Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.
Her mother, Salma Akter, said, “My daughter was born in 2005. Since birth, she has seen her only brother ill. When she turned 16, her father was diagnosed with cancer. Her result today gives me courage.”
After returning home from college, Namira shared that her mother had bought her a cake because Namira loves cake – as a small celebration of her success.
It was a sweet reward for her achievement. She now plans to begin preparations for admission to medical school.