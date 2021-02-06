UGC team visits Islamic University

A delegation of University Grants Commission has visited Islamic University to look into the under construction work under its mega project in Kushtia on Friday, reports UNB.
The six member team led by UGC's planning and development division director Ferdous Zaman made the visit.
Project implementation committee members Planning Commission's deputy chief M Mostafizur Rahman, Education Ministry's secondary and higher secondary division deputy-secretaries Asma Nasrin and Muhammad Jahurul Islam, deputy secretary of IMED Mohammad Arifur Rahman and UGC's senior assistant director Akram Ali Khan were also visited the campus.
Later, a meeting of project implementation committee was held at IU administration building in the morning. IU pro-vice-chancellor professor M Shahinoor Rahman chaired the meeting.
Visiting the campus, the team asked the university authorities to complete all sorts of tenders for its vertical extension work under the mega project by this April.