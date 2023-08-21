Rajshahi University releases 3rd merit list for ‘B’ unit

Rajshahi University has released the third merit list for ‘B’ unit examinees of the 2022-23 1st year honour’s admission test on Monday, said a press release.
The press release said that after the admission process from the second merit list, there are still a few seats available in ‘B’ unit.
So, a third merit list has been prepared from the applicants in the waiting list.
The applicants of the third merit list have to complete the admission process on 23 and 24 August from 9:00am to 4:00pm. After that, they won’t be allowed admission.
Auto-migration process will continue for the admitted students and the auto-migration list will be published on the Rajshahi University website.
If seats are available, another merit list could be later published on the university’s website.