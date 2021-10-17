ULAB, GSDS organize conference on non-violent communication

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB)'s Media Studies and Journalism Department organised an online conference on "Integrating Non-Violent Communication in Curriculum" in collaboration with Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti (GSDS), India. The conference was held on the Zoom platform on 16 October 2021.

The conference aimed to bring together academicians from the disciplines of communication, media and peace studies to discuss and reflect on the deepening of globalization, rise of hate speech and the advent of a post-truth era, and featured speakers from Bangladesh, India, Thailand, the Philippines and Sweden.