ULAB-MSJ department launches curriculum integration exhibit

ULAB Vice-Chancellor Professor Imran Rahman inaugurated the event. In his speech, he said, “The authorities of the university have a strong commitment in promoting media in the country. So, the Media Studies and Journalism Department tries to prepare its graduates by updating its courses and curriculum in consultation with stakeholders from the media industry on a regular basis.”

Media Studies and Journalism Department Head Professor Jude William Genilo, in his address, mentioned that “tolerance is about treating everyone with respect and dignity. It goes hand in hand with courage, inner strength, and intelligence. We need to nurture tolerance among our students, this is why we chose Multiculturalism as our theme for Spring Term 2022.”

Special Guest Md. Nizamul Kabir, Director General of Bangladesh Film Archive, emphasized the vital role the youth can play in the progress of the film industry and applauded ULAB for nurturing creativity among students. Chief Guest His Excellency Alan L. Deniega, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Philippines stated that “harmonious coexistence between different cultures can benefit the society by allowing increased diversity. Access to different ideas and promote positive dialogue among the people. We can find joy in the discovery of our differences.”

The exhibit may be accessed online at www.ulabmsjci.net