ULAB’s media studies and journalism program gets int'l accreditation

Prothom Alo English Desk
The Academic Council of the Swiss-based Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management (GA) has accredited the Bachelor of Social Science in Media Studies and Journalism programme of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB). GA President and CEO Justin Green (together with GA Delegate-at-large and Academic Council Member Angel Alloza) will officially present the accreditation certificate to ULAB Media Studies and Journalism Department Head Prof. Jude William Genilo via Zoom platform on 28 July 2021.

In a report, Dr. Amybel Sanchez de Walther, Chair of GA’s Academic Council and Dean of the Facultad de Ciencias de la Comunicacion, Tursimo y Psicologia of Universidad San Martin de Porres (Peru), mentioned that the ULAB undergraduate programme is substantially in compliance with the GA Accreditation Assessment Guidelines and Policy 11 of the GA Accreditation of Education and Training Qualifications.

She added that the programme “contributes positively to their student’s professional growth. The design of the program and the available resources provide the students different ways to continue practicing and learning about the media and communication world.” She then congratulated ULAB’s Media Studies and Journalism Department for obtaining the accreditation.

The GA is the confederation of the world's major public relations and communication management associations and institutions, representing over 300,000 practitioners and academics around the world. Its mission is to unify the public relations profession, raise professional standards all over the world, share knowledge for the benefit of its members and be the global voice for public relations in the public interest.

Some universities and institutes that have received GA accreditation include: LSPR Communication & Business Institute (Indonesia), Universidad San Martin de Porres (Peru), European Institute of Communications (Belgium/Ireland), Chartered Institute of Public Relations (United Kingdom) and Public Relations Society of America (United States of America).

