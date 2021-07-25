ULAB’s media studies and journalism program gets int'l accreditation

She added that the programme “contributes positively to their student’s professional growth. The design of the program and the available resources provide the students different ways to continue practicing and learning about the media and communication world.” She then congratulated ULAB’s Media Studies and Journalism Department for obtaining the accreditation.
The GA is the confederation of the world's major public relations and communication management associations and institutions, representing over 300,000 practitioners and academics around the world. Its mission is to unify the public relations profession, raise professional standards all over the world, share knowledge for the benefit of its members and be the global voice for public relations in the public interest.
Some universities and institutes that have received GA accreditation include: LSPR Communication & Business Institute (Indonesia), Universidad San Martin de Porres (Peru), European Institute of Communications (Belgium/Ireland), Chartered Institute of Public Relations (United Kingdom) and Public Relations Society of America (United States of America).