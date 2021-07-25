ULAB’s media studies and journalism program gets int'l accreditation

The Academic Council of the Swiss-based Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management (GA) has accredited the Bachelor of Social Science in Media Studies and Journalism programme of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB). GA President and CEO Justin Green (together with GA Delegate-at-large and Academic Council Member Angel Alloza) will officially present the accreditation certificate to ULAB Media Studies and Journalism Department Head Prof. Jude William Genilo via Zoom platform on 28 July 2021.

In a report, Dr. Amybel Sanchez de Walther, Chair of GA’s Academic Council and Dean of the Facultad de Ciencias de la Comunicacion, Tursimo y Psicologia of Universidad San Martin de Porres (Peru), mentioned that the ULAB undergraduate programme is substantially in compliance with the GA Accreditation Assessment Guidelines and Policy 11 of the GA Accreditation of Education and Training Qualifications.