22 universities will join uniform admission test this year

Quoting professor Mohammad Alamgir, UGC member and convenor of the uniform admission test committee, a media release said a uniform admission test will be organised in all the universities of the country that are part of the process for the next (2023-2024) academic session.
The commission directed the universities to take the test and complete the admission process promptly, reads the release. Authorities of the universities were advised to make the admission test process easy and student-friendly, it said.
The decision was made in a meeting at the UGC on Monday. Professor Kazi Shahidullah, chairman of UGC, said there are some challenges, but there’s no scope to opt out of this system.