Unfair means in exam: DU recommends penalty for 71 students

Seventy one students of Dhaka University (DU) and its affiliated educational institutions are set to be punished for different terms for taking unfair means in the examination.

Dhaka University disciplinary board on Wednesday recommended the penalty which will be placed before the university syndicate committee, the highest decision-making body, for approval.

It is known that the disciplinary board has recommended suspending a DU student for one year over torturing a student at DU Surja Sen hall. Apart from this, seven students will be warned over storming into DU Amar Ekushy hall on 1 October in 2021.

Dhaka University disciplinary board member secretary and university proctor professor AKM Golam Rabbani told Prothom Alo that a recommendation was made to punish 71 students for different terms for adopting unfair means in the test.

"We have recommended to expel a student from the hall with one-year suspension from the university over torturing a student namely Sifat Ullah," he added.

