Unfair means in exam: DU recommends penalty for 71 students

It is known that the disciplinary board has recommended suspending a DU student for one year over torturing a student at DU Surja Sen hall. Apart from this, seven students will be warned over storming into DU Amar Ekushy hall on 1 October in 2021.
Dhaka University disciplinary board member secretary and university proctor professor AKM Golam Rabbani told Prothom Alo that a recommendation was made to punish 71 students for different terms for adopting unfair means in the test.
"We have recommended to expel a student from the hall with one-year suspension from the university over torturing a student namely Sifat Ullah," he added.