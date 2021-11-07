Universal College Bangladesh organises free IELTS crash course

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) organised a free IELTS course for HSC, O/A/AS Level candidates on 6 November 2021.

The IELTS crash course, aiming to make the aspiring students’ international education journey possible, was conducted by the team of Asif Arafat, a University of Toronto alumnus holding an IELTS score of 8.5.

The arrangement took place in the UCB campus at SA Tower, 1 Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka.