Universal College Bangladesh’s official campus inaugurated

The state-of-the-art campus of Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), a partner of Monash College in Australia, has officially been inaugurated by the education minister Dipu Moni on 12 September.

The minister for education Dipu Moni addressed the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest while the commerce minister Tipu Munshi, deputy education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, Australian high commissioner to Bangladesh H.E. Jeremy Bruer, Group CEO of UCB Sandeep Ananthanarayanan were attended the occasion as special guests.