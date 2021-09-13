Education

Universal College Bangladesh's official campus inaugurated

The state-of-the-art campus of Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), a partner of Monash College in Australia, has officially been inaugurated by the education minister Dipu Moni on 12 September.

The minister for education Dipu Moni addressed the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest while the commerce minister Tipu Munshi, deputy education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, Australian high commissioner to Bangladesh H.E. Jeremy Bruer, Group CEO of UCB Sandeep Ananthanarayanan were attended the occasion as special guests.

Apart from keynote speeches by distinguished guests, the dean of Academic Affairs of UCB professor Sarwar Uddin Ahmed and head of UCB’s marketing Amid Hossain Chowdhury were displayed their presentations at the event.

“We are very thankful to Dipu Moni for her forethought and vision in helping transform the education landscape of Bangladesh. Universal College Bangladesh is bringing to the doorsteps of Bangladeshi students affordable, world-class international education, thereby not only expanding future possibilities for domestic students, but also saving the nation’s foreign exchange outflow significantly,” said Bob Kundanmal, the chairman of Universal College Bangladesh.

