Although the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations have been published, the admission test of medical and public universities will not be held before April due to the coronavirus situation.

There are plans to hold the medical and engineering admission test. There are plans to hold the admission test of other universities after that.

Four engineering and technology universities are discussing about taking the admission test under a cluster system.

But the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) will take the admission test separately as before. However, the other three engineering universities will take admission tests under a cluster method from this year.

A total of 30 universities will take admission tests under a cluster system this year. This information has come to light after talking with the vice-chancellors of several universities.

Without taking any direct examination, the result of the HSC and equivalent examinations of 2020 was published last Saturday. In special circumstances, all the over 13.67 million (13,67,377) examinees have passed this year.

According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), there are about 13.2 million (1,320,000) seats for admission in the first year. There will be high competition in the admission test this year.