Nearly 700,000 candidates fail SSC, equivalent exams
Nearly 700,000 students failed this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations.
A total of 1,829,485 students registered to sit for the examinations this year. Of them, 1,138,877 passed while 690,608 failed.
The results of this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations were published on Monday, with the average pass rate dropping to 62.25 per cent.
Education Minister Ehsanul Hoque Milon announced the results at a press briefing held at the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education at around 10:00 am.
The pass rate has declined compared with last year.
Last year, the average pass rate in the SSC and equivalent examinations under 11 education boards was 68.45 per cent. This year, the pass rate dropped by 6.2 percentage points.
The SSC and equivalent examinations began on 21 April and concluded on 20 May.