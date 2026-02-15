HC orders schools to close from 18 Feb instead of 8 Mar for Ramadan

Earlier, on 20 January, Supreme Court lawyer Md Ilias Ali Mondol filed the writ petition. He represented himself during the hearing. Deputy attorney general Muhammad Shafiqul Rahman and assistant attorney general Mohiuddin Md Hanif appeared for the state.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Ilias Ali Mondol said that two separate circulars had been issued regarding Ramadan holidays. One circular stated that MPO-listed and Ebtedayi madrasahs would remain closed from 15 February for the entire month of Ramadan. However, another circular concerning secondary schools indicated that holidays would begin from 8 March.

He argued that both circulars were issued by the same ministry, yet provided differing holiday schedules, which he described as discriminatory.