Education sector in disarray, crisis deepens

Rabiul Kabir Chowdhury, an officer of the education cadre, had been serving as the acting chairman of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) for nearly seven and a half months. He was simultaneously holding the positions of member (curriculum) and member (primary curriculum). On 6 November, he went on post-retirement leave. As a result, three important posts at NCTB—including the chairman—became vacant at the same time.

Breaking tradition, an additional secretary from the ministry of education—someone from outside the institution—has been given additional responsibility as NCTB chairman. But with the textbook printing season under way, the practically leaderless NCTB is raising concerns about whether it will be able to distribute textbooks on time at the start of the new academic year.

Another important institution, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), has been without a director general for over a month. One officer is merely carrying out routine duties and cannot take major policy decisions, preventing administrative activities from regaining momentum. Yet staffing these posts is supposed to be part of the ministry’s routine work.

“DSHE is now running at a slow pace,” said an officer of the department.

Leadership vacuum, uncertainty over curriculum, teacher protests, a deepening crisis surrounding Dhaka’s seven colleges at the university level, and the long-standing suffering of private-school teachers and staff regarding retirement benefits—all together are revealing a steadily worsening picture of disarray and stagnation in the education sector.

According to people involved in education, after the mass uprising, the public had hoped for at least some reforms in the education sector. But in reality, the interim government has given education the least importance. As a result, negative aspects—not positive changes—are dominating the discussion, and the overall weaknesses of the education system are becoming more apparent.

Although teacher protests have pushed the government into increasing house rent allowances for MPO-listed teachers and raising festival allowances slightly, other issues persist. For example, following a High Court writ by 45 head teachers, the salaries of all government primary school head teachers are being upgraded by one grade to Grade 10. The finance division has approved the move, and a notification will be issued once the secretary-level administrative development committee completes its recommendations.

In primary education, a 10-month diploma programme is being introduced at Primary Teacher Training Institutes (PTIs) to recruit more skilled teachers. These are some of the few positive developments in the sector at present. Comparatively more work is visible at the primary level, but activities under the education ministry remain highly disorganised.

