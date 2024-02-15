SSC, equivalent exams begin today
The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2024 under 11 education boards will begin across the country on Thursday morning
The exams will start with Bangla (first paper) at 10:00 am and end to 1:00 pm.
More than 2 million (2,024,192) students from 29,735 educational institutions took part in this year’s SSC and equivalent examinations at 3,700 centres under the 11 education boards - nine general, one madrasah and one technical.
The examinees have, however, been instructed to enter the centres 30 minutes prior to beginning of the examinations.
Use of any kinds of electronic devices including mobile phone, watch, pen and smart watch by teachers, students and school employees has been banned within the 200 yards of the exam centres without any prior permission. Anyone violating the ban will face immediate action.
Meanwhile, the education ministry declared all coaching centres across the country closed from 13 February to 12 March on the occasion of the exams.