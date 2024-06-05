HSC exam: Coaching centres to remain shut from 29 June
All coaching centers will be closed from 29 June to 11 August, as higher secondary certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations are going to start from 30 June.
Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury made the announcement while talking to the newsmen at a press conference at the secretariat on Wednesday.
"The decision was taken with an aim to conduct the examinations in a fair and orderly manner in an environment free from rumors of question paper leaks," he said.