No anti-Islamic content in new textbook: Education Minister

She said there is an evil force which is spreading this propaganda in the country.
“You all know them. They not only want to destroy the education system of our country by their lie, but also want to destroy the stable environment in our country,” the education minister said.
Some mistakes have been detected in the books of class IX-X. This year the mistakes were noticed because students read the books very carefully. I thank the students
Dipu Moni said these at the 10th convocation ceremony at the permanent campus of Asian University for Women in Arefin Nagar area of Chattogram on Saturday.
Dipu Moni said she was grateful to those who identified the mistakes in the book.
“Some mistakes have been detected in the books of class IX-X. This year the mistakes were noticed because students read the books very carefully. I thank the students. This attention of students will help and motivate to improve quality of textbooks and make them more accurate,” she said.
Former British first lady Cherie Blair attended the function. New York University president Emeritus John Sexton was the convocation speaker. A total six people was given ND Matsui Award at the convocation.
A total of 300 graduates for the academic year 2020, 2021, 2022 were given certificates in the convocation, the report added.